iPhone gets second Apple software fix

A second software update for the Apple iPhone has been released, three weeks after Apple issued its first software upgrade for the device.

Version 1.0.2 of the software for the iPhone was released yesterday to iPhone owners, and the update contains bug fixes rather than any significant feature enhancements. It is available automatically to iPhone users syncing their iPhones with iTunes on their Macs or PCs.

iPhone users who have introduced third-party hacks to their iPhone could face problems with backing up the device after the software updates are implemented, according to some reports. Users who have "jailbreaked" their iPhones are being advised by unofficial Apple blogs to restore their iPhone software before implementing the upgrade.