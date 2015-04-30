OnePlus's rift with Cyanogen has come to a head

OnePlus and Cyanogen are parting ways, their ideals-driven partnership over.

OnePlus wanted to make affordable phones with great specs and zero bloat, and Cyanogen wanted to take Android away from Google. Both companies might still accomplish their goals, but they'll be doing it separately from now on.

Based on statements Cyanogen CEO Kurt McMaster made to PC World, it seems Cyanogen wasn't happy with OnePlus's slow growth. "OnePlus shipped reasonable volume, but nothing compared to what some of these other partners can ship," he said.

And Cyanogen CTO Steve Kondik told the site that Cyanogen's launch on the OnePlus One was "probably the last you will see from that partnership unfortunately."

Escalation

TechRadar reported in January that the two companies were having a spat over licensing in India, and that may have had something to do with this as well.

No matter the reasons, two things are clear: that Cyanogen is looking for new hardware partners, and that OnePlus had a good reason for leaning so heavily on upgrading its phones to Oxygen OS.

We reached out to OnePlus to find out if the company has anything to share about its next phone - possibly dubbed the OnePlus Two - and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Via ZDNet