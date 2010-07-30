O2: HTC Desire Android 2.2 update 'several weeks' away

O2 has told TechRadar that it will be 'several weeks' before HTC Desire owners on its network will get the Android 2.2 upgrade, with tests on a service provider specific version ongoing.

The eagerly awaited upgrade to the Android OS brings a host of new features and functionality, but its arrival for phones locked to networks will be weeks and not days away.

An O2 spokesman indicated to TechRadar that any update would be 'several weeks' away, although the network is well aware that Desire owners are champing at the bit for Android 2.2 - nicknamed FroYo.

ASAP

"We're working with HTC to bring the latest version of Android, 2.2 FroYo, to our HTC Desire customers as soon as possible," said the spokesman

"We expect this to take several weeks and we will update our customers once the new software is available."

The update follows HTC's revelation that people who own unlocked handsets will be able to get the Android 2.2 upgrade from this weekend.

T-Mobile has told TechRadar that it is expecting to upgrade its Desire customers in September, which tallies fairly closely to O2's timeline.