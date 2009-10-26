NYT editor lets slip on new Apple Slate

Bill Keller, editor of the New York Times, appears to have let slip another clue to the existence of an Apple iTablet.

Keller was addressing the Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard in an off the record speech, where he pointed to devices that would harness the power of e-publications in the future.

"I'm hoping we can get the newsroom more actively involved in the challenge of delivering our best journalism in the form of Times Reader, iPhone apps, WAP, or the impending Apple slate, or whatever comes after that."

Net slip

Gawker spotted the slip from the video posted to the 'net, where Keller speaks of the importance of making newspapers web-friendly in order to continue sales of virtual copies, and posted a copy of the video.

Whether Keller knows something we don't (and let's face it, he probably does as Apple and the NYT are apparently close, at least in advertising terms) or he's just a tech enthusiast that can see through the rumours, we don't know.

But for him to mention it at a conference shows that it's entered the gadget-lovers' psyche as future device - Apple better deliver now, and especially before Microsoft's Courier approaches.