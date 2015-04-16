Not all QHD displays are created equal, reveals LG G4 teaser

We're less than two weeks away from the April 28 announcement of the LG G4, but at this rate there won't be much left to reveal.

LG has unleashed another teaser video, this time showing off improvements to the screen. According to the video it's a QHD IPS Quantum Display, which is 25% brighter and has a 20% wider colour range than the QHD screen on the LG G3.

That can only be a good thing given that the LG G3's brightness dropped off dramatically when viewed at an angle.

A render of the phone in the video also suggests that it may have an edge-to-edge screen, though we'd take that detail with a pinch of salt for now.

Teasing the details

This follows an official camera teaser highlighting that the sensor supposedly captures 80% more light than the LG G3's and an announcement invite which strongly hints at a leather back.

So LG has spilled a lot of the beans itself, but there are still some details we don't yet know for sure, such as what size the screen will be. Though for those things we have the rumours, which have pegged the screen at between 5.3 and 5.6 inches - so there's not much that we can't at least guess at.

If rumours are to be believed you can also expect the screen to be ever-so-slightly curved, so it could be pretty impressive. It just might not be much of a surprise when it gets unveiled.