Nokia set to launch Symbian App Store

Next week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is sure to be jam-packed with news on all things phone-related, but here's an early teaser that suggests Nokia has something big up its sleeve.

The Finnish giant is reportedly going to announce its own version of the iPhone's App Store, thereby providing direct software downloads to the 100 million+ Symbian phones in the world.

Numbers speak volumes

Apple's 500 million downloads from the App Store have clearly made companies sit up and take notice – RIM, for one, recently followed suit and created the Blackberry Application Storefront.

If Nokia gets the formula right by making it easy for average users to download applications and keeping the developers happy with fair revenue sharing, there's clearly no reason why the Nokia store can't quickly replicate Apple's success.