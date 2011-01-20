Nokia releases first DAB radio headset for phones

Nokia has announced that its DAB radio headset for mobile phones has finally gone on sale.

First detailed in October last year, the headset allows certain Nokia smartphone users to listen to the UK's digital radio stations as well as take hands-free calls.

The headset only works with the Nokia N8, C7 and C6-01 at present, but will also be compatible with the company's upcoming Nokia E7.

A nice extra

As we noted in our hands on Nokia E7 review, the Symbian^3 slider is almost good enough to be a PMP on its own, so the DAB headset will be a nice addition.

The DAB headset is the first of its kind, so it's really a shame it's only compatible with certain Nokia phones.

The headset is available now, with UK pricing set at £45.