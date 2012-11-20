Nokia Here maps app hits iOS

Nokia hopes to beat Apple at its own shaky mapping game with the Nokia Here maps app hitting iOS today.

You'll be able to get the free Here app on iPhones, iPads and iPod touches running iOS 4.3 and above.

Approving Nokia's app may have been a hard pill for Apple to swallow, given that it has had a few, er, teething problems with its own iOS Maps App.

Here, there, everywhere

The headline features of Nokia Here are offline map caching, a pretty darn good sat-nav option and integrated reviews from tourist guides like Time Out and Lonely Planet.

You'll also be able to save places of particular interest to you and restore them on Nokia Here on other devices and platforms, provided you're logged in.

For now, that means you'll need a Windows Phone device or to use the maps in-browser; however Nokia Here will be hitting Android in the months to come.

Nokia has bragged of its long and illustrious history of cartographical prowess and we're certainly impressed with Here when compared to There – and by There we mean Apple's iOS Maps.

But Nokia will have a bigger challenge on its hands when the more powerful Google Maps for iOS finally hits the App Store – that's expected to land at some point in the next few months.