New wireless charging pad for Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 7 now available

Update: Order up! The new Nexus Wireless Charger is now on sale.

Unfortunately it's only available in the US and Canada Google Play Stores, at least to start, and it will cost a good chunk of change - $50 (about 31, AU$53) not including tax and shipping.

The Qi charger is designed to work with the Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 7 and comes in black. With a 9W 1.8A AC Adaptor, microUSB cable and the all-important warranty card, new Nexus device owners can start juicing up their machines as soon as the disc arrives on their doorsteps.

Purchase one now, and that could be as early as Thursday.

Original article from October 31 below...

It's costume and candy time, and the treats just keep coming from Google.

The search giant unveiled its Nexus 5 flagship and Android 4.4 KitKat earlier, and now it's unearthed a new Nexus wireless charger, as well.

Google's new wireless charging pad is officially compatible with the Nexus 5 and Nexus 7, though as a Qi charger it should also be compatible with devices like the Nexus 4 and even some Nokia devices.

But the new Google wireless charger also features magnets that help devices stick to it, a feature that only works with devices that also have magnets in them. Currently, that's only the Nexus 5 and Nexus 7.

Square is the new circle

The new Google Nexus wireless charging pad features a redesigned look and feel that better matches the aesthetic of the Nexus 5.

The pad is an upside-down trapezoid, a square that's wider on top, with a glossy black finish that looks like it might be slippery for devices without magnets in them.

Compare it to the Nexus 4's wireless charger, which resembles a hockey puck with sticky rubber on top.

The Nexus 5 and Nexus 7-compatible wireless charging pad is expected to go on sale today in the Google Play Store, though pricing is still unknown.

We've asked Google to clarify some of these details and we'll update this article when we hear back.

