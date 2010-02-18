New Kaspersky mobile security will disable stolen phones

Security company Kaspersky has brought out a new version of its mobile security suite with additions that let users disable and wipe information on stolen handsets.

The new software, Kaspersky Mobile Security 9.0, builds on the last version, which was introduced in 2009.

As well as letting users wipe the handset and disable it, users can also locate the stolen handset by GPS, receive a notification if the handset's SIM card is changed, and even send a message offering a reward for the handset's return.

Sergey Nevstruev, Director of Mobile Services at Kaspersky Lab, said: "With the new version of Kaspersky Mobile Security we went even further into the domain of privacy protection for mobile users, be it personal data leaks, somebody gaining temporary access to your phone, or annoying calls and texts.

Privacy of contacts

As if that weren't quite enough, the new software will let users keep contacts invisible to others by designating them as private.

As Nevstruev noted: "Those of us with smartphones use them every day to send and receive personal text messages, make calls, access the Internet, and communicate via social networks. Smartphones store lots of information about our private lives."

About the only thing it won't do, it seems, is bring your phone back by itself.

Via V3.co.uk