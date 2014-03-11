New HTC One leak explains dual cameras, promises 'more depth'

Because one just isn't enough

A leaked ad for the all new HTC One has shed some light on why the handset will rock double cameras on the back.

The idea behind "HTC Duo Camera" is to let your phone take photos "with more depth", it says.

The two lenses allow for better low-light photography, as well as letting you switch the focus of a photo after you've taken it and add in 3D effects.

Going down under

The ad comes from a Telstra brochure, from which we've deduced that the Australian network will be offering the handset when it launches.

Other features detailed in the ad include HTC BoomSound, Sense 6.0, an all-metal chassis and 5-inch full HD scratch-resistant screen.

It all seems to fall in line with previous leaks, but we'll find out for sure when the new HTC One launches on March 25.

From GSMArena