Murdoch to charge for iPhone news content

Anyone currently reading the Wall Street Journal on their smartphone might not be able to enjoy the free lunch for much longer after it emerged that News Corp is looking at charging for access.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned company is currently running a survey aimed at iPhone users of its free WSJ application, asking if they would be willing to pay for the paper's content.

Implications for mobile

While the possible move to a fee-based model concerns just one US newspaper for now, it has implications for other mobile publications.

If the WSJ is as successful in persuading mobile users to pay as it has been with its web content, it could open the floodgates for other publishers looking to monetise the increasing number of readers keen to peruse papers and magazines on the go.

Via paidContent