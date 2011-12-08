Motorola Razr and Xoom to get ICS with more to follow

Motorola warns that it may take a bit of time for Ice Cream Sandwich (aka Android 4.0) to reach your Motorola device, with the Razr and Xoom first in line for the upgrade.

We're pretty sure Motorola's talking about the original Xoom in its blog post, and not the newly-released Android 3.2-running Xoom 2. We've put a call in to the company to find out if that's definitely the case and why that would be.

Although Google has thrown open the gates of the ICS code cage and screamed "Fly my pretties, fly!", Motorola is "currently assessing" the code and will deciding what devices will be upgraded and when "over the next month" so don't go expecting any imminent action.

The company has confirmed that it will be bringing Ice Cream Sandwich (aka Android 4.0) to as many of its Android devices as possible after the Motorola Razr and Motorola Xoom (plus a couple of US-only handsets, the Droid Razr and Droid Bionic).

The company took to a lengthy blog-post to peremptorily excuse any time-delay in getting the software update to your handsets.

It explained that there are several stages to implementing the updates, including adapting the software for various hardware configurations, stabilising and testing, getting the networks' go ahead and a bit more testing before the software update is released.

"We are planning on upgrading as many of our phones as possible. The ability to offer the upgrade depends on a number of factors including the hardware/device capabilities, the underlying chipset software support, the ICS support and then the ability to support the Motorola value add software," concludes the post.

