Motorola announces Atrix HD for AT&T

Motorola pulled the curtain back even further on the recently revealed Atrix HD, announcing AT&T as the smartphone's carrier.

The Atrix HD will grace AT&T stores across the country for a reasonable $99.99 starting July 15.

The price is almost as slim as the smartphone, which borrows the style of Motorola's Razr and Razr Maxx handsets with a Kevlar back and frame measuring just 8.4mm deep and weighing a fit 140g.

Under the hood

Motorola packed a lot of phone into the Atrix HD's thin build, with a 1.5GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 4.5-inch HD ColorBoost TFT (720x1280) display, Ice Cream Sandwich, 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and 1.3-megapixel one in front.

The Atrix HD also includes a microSD card port and a 1,780mAh battery, as well as compatibility with the Motorola LapDock 100 to use your smartphone as a laptop in a pinch.

It also features Motorola's SMARTACTIONS app, which allows you to set the handset in different modes throughout the day to improve battery life.

