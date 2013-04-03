Mobile phone hits 40, buys Corvette, shacks up with younger hotter wife

We've come a long way, baby.

It's 40 years to the day since the first public mobile phone call was made in New York City. A prototype Motorola DynaTAC was groundbreaking tech at the time - a 9-inch brick-like behemoth boasting 30 circuit boards, a 35 minute talk time and took 10 hours to charge.

Other notable events from 1973 include the Watergate scandal, the end of the Vietnam war and the birth of everybody's favourite corn-rowed dance-hall-fusion patois-singer Sean Paul.

What a looker

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.