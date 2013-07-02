Microsoft wants to know how you're feeling with mood-sensing phone

Thought phone tech was reaching its apex? It hasn't even started.

A newly discovered research paper by Microsoft Research in Asia shows that the company has been playing around with the idea of a smartphone that can detect your mood - and has even built a prototype with a 66 per cent accuracy rating.

No, we have no idea either. Microsoft refers to the technology as MoodScope, and the feature - should it ever get off the ground - would share your mood with friends via social networks.

We can't see too many useful applications of this feature, though it would no doubt be a big win for companies who could target products perfectly. Feeling hungry? Bored? Like a holiday? You see where we're going with this.

Via Examiner

More blips!

We're trying to sense how you're feeling right now...you're feeling like you want to read some more blips.