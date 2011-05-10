LG Optimus 3D is 'first' to get 3D AR

LG has added a 3D augmented reality (AR) browser to the LG Optimus 3D, its first handset that displays and records 3D images.

The LG Optimus 3D may be yet to launch, but that's not stopping LG from piling on the extras with the Wikitude-powered AR offering 'the world's first three dimensional browser'.

Instead of just flat objects, the 3D AR will show places and landmarks in 3D, which LG says will make them easier to distinguish – as long as you're viewing them from that one 3D sweet spot, we suppose.

LG 3D AR FYI

"AR technology has been praised for its potential to replace the 'abstract' realities of standard mobile browsers with 'actual' reality streamed through the camera of the smartphone," said Dr Jong-seok Park, CEO and President of LG Mobile Communications Company.

"LG's cutting-edge hardware and 3D API software technology now pushes this reality a step further."

Or you could just look up from your phone to see actual reality.

If you're keen to feast your eyes on the 3D AR, you'll have to hang on until the LG Optimus 3D UK release date, scheduled from sometime this summer.