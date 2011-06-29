LG Optimus 3D gets earlier UK release date

LG and The Carphone Warehouse have announced that the LG Optimus 3D will be coming to the UK a week earlier than expected.

The new phone, which rivals the HTC Evo 3D in the forthcoming 3D phone war, was scheduled to go on sale from 8 July, but 20 Carphone Warehouse and four Best Buy stores will get stock a week earlier - with the rest of the nation now getting the phone from 6 July.

Pricey dimensions

The LG Optimus 3D will cost the princely sum of £35 a month on a two year contract - which is a long time if you're not heavily into exploiting the third dimension.

Or you can buy it off contract and SIM free for £499.95 if you're after something a little less committed - we're all about choice here.

We've got our full LG Optimus 3D review in the works to see what the fuss is really all about - or alternatively you can see our hands on preview for some lovely images of the chunky little beast.