LG and Sky confirm content deal for Optimus 3D

LG has told TechRadar that it will be working with Sky to create 3D content for use on the forthcoming Optimus 3D.

The exact details have yet to be confirmed, but given Sky and LG's intent to see the reach of 3D video furthered, the tie-up makes sense:

"LG will be collaborating with Sky to showcase Sky 3D content directly on the upcoming Optimus 3D handset," read the exclusive statement to TechRadar.

Short form first?

The deal could be pretty big - we'd anticipate short form content would be provided first as the technology beds in, before longer elements (with things like full, streamed games hopefully) coming later in the future.

This would mirror the deal that Sky has with Nintendo on the 3DS for short form content - and could mean the door is open for the likes of Eurosport to offer its 3D content too.

We'll have more on this story in the coming weeks - so stay tuned, as the LG Optimus 3D suddenly became a lot more attractive...