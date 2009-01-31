Trending
Latest Walkman phone rips own CDs

Sony Ericsson handset connects directly to music source

Walkman phone
The latest Walkman phone can pull digital audio off attached CDs

Sony Ericsson's latest Walkman handset is Japan-only and will definitely remain so – let's get that out of the way at the start. Still, its ability to rip CDs by itself could end up in the West at some point.

The Premier 3 is available on KDDI's au network for the equivalent of about £200 with a two-year contract. For that hefty commitment, users get a pretty standard 3.2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, GPS and all the rest.

Rip it their way

However, it's the bundled in-line remote controller that's worth a closer look. Its standard 3.5mm audio jack can be connected to an audio source for PC-free ripping.

Anything from a CD, MD, or even the radio goes down the pipe as 320Kbit/s AAC audio into the phone's 50MB of onboard memory or a 2GB (maximum) microSD card for playback on the handset.

Naturally, it's DRM-ed to heck and can't be moved off the phone, except to be deleted, but the concept is laudable and could take off with a little more work on the user-friendliness.

