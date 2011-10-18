ITC rules Apple hasn't violated HTC patents

The International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled that Apple's mobile devices do not violate any of HTC's patents.

HTC has accused Apple of infringing on four of its patents, including technology relating to power management and contact look up.

But it's not over 'til the fat lady sings, according to HTC - the company has vowed to continue the fight in the appeals court.

One small step for Apple

"This is only one step of many in these legal proceedings. We are confident we have a strong case for the ITC appeals process and are fully prepared to protect our intellectual property," said Grace Lei, HTC General Counsel.

Both Apple and HTC would relish the opportunity to get the others' products banned from sale in the US.

Apple isn't exactly the most popular kid in the mobile playground at the moment, embroiled as it is in legal spats with half the industry.

None has grabbed more headlines than its global court battles against Samsung which have already seen several Samsung products banned from sale in Australia and certain areas in Europe.

From WSJ