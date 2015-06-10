Trending
Brands

Is this the world's first 4K smartphone?

By Mobile phones  

Just don't ask about battery life

Is this the world's first 4K smartphone?

It's been hinted at for some time, but now we've got our first report of a smartphone rocking a 4K display.

The phone in question is the ZTE Star 3, which GizmoChina reports packs a 5.5-inch screen with a staggering 2160 x 3840 resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 808ppi.

That's a huge step up from the 5.5-inch 2K display on the LG G4, which boasts a resolution of 1440 x 2560 and 538ppi.

This news comes via sources of the Chinese media, so take it with a pinch of salt, but we wouldn't be surprised if a China based manufacturer was the first to stick a 4K panel in a phone.

Overkill?

While it's impressive to squeeze a 4K display into a smartphone, there are many who wonder whether the humble human eye will see any real difference between a 4K offering and rival 2K and 1080p screens.

Add to that the fact the battery is going to take one hell of a beating and we're left wondering if the inclusion of a 4K screen is really worth it.

There's no release date mentioned for the rumoured ZTE Star 3, while other 4K handsets are expected to arrive in 2016.

Via DigitalTrends

See more Mobile phones news