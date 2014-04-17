Is the iPhone 6 really as big as this alleged battery leak suggests?

The latest leaks regarding the iPhone 6 have suggested its screen will be larger than any iPhone past, and the most recent one points to the same.

This image, seen on Nowhereelse.fr, is allegedly of the new iPhone's battery, and it looks like it comes straight from the factory floor.

But more importantly the battery looks too big to fit inside any existing iPhone, including the iPhone 5S.

The last leak showed supposed iPhone 6 molds that had room for about 4.7 inches of Apple-y goodness, and this battery matches up nicely with that.

Is this really the iPhone 6's battery? (credit: Nowhereelse.fr)

Far from the tree

There are also rumors of a 5.5-inch new iPhone, but the battery seen here looks only slightly longer than the iPhone 5S's, so this leak does not directly support the existence of an even larger iPhone.

The iPhone 6's battery is also expected to be thinner than the 5S, but it's not possible to tell from this photo whether the battery pictured here is thinner.

Then again, there's not a way to tell that this is even the iPhone's battery at all that we're looking at.

In addition to changes to its size and shape, the iPhone 6 is expected to be a major revision to Apple's iconic flagship in many areas.

We're hoping to see the new iPhone in September, but hypothetically it could appear even sooner than that, so keep your eyes peeled for more leaks.

Via Geek.com