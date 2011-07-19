In pictures: Google+ iPhone app

We've got a look at Google's newly-approved Google+ app - you can download it now from the link.

We'll be bringing you a full Hands on: Google+ review on TechRadar as soon as we've had a proper play with the app.

The app is compatible with iPhone 3G, 3GS and 4 but you'll be able to run it in compatibility mode on the iPad.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Liked this? Then check out Hands on: Google+ review

Sign up for TechRadar's free Week in Tech newsletter

Get the best tech stories of the week, plus the most popular news and reviews delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up at http://www.techradar.com/register

Follow TechRadar on Twitter * Find us on Facebook