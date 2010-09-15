Trending
In pictures: HTC Desire Z

By Mobile phones  

The QWERTY slider with an all aluminuim body

Hands on with the HTC Desire Z
HTC's London launch might have seemed to be all about the HTC Desire HD, but its brother, the HTC Desire Z, is a pretty special device in its own right.

With a smooth-hinged QWERTY keyboard, full aluminium body and large 3.7-inch screen, the Desire Z is a nice-looking device in its own right.

And then there's the Sense UI, which delivers a ridiculous amount of functionality to the Android experience and really makes this a full-featured phone with a hardware keyboard.

Check out our gallery to see the HTC Desire Z in all its glory:

HTC desire z review

