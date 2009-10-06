In pictures: How to get Windows Mobile 6.5

Windows Mobile 6.5 has officially landed, bringing with it a whole host of upgrades to the Windows Phone experience.
But apparently it's launching on 60 handsets worldwide, so if you're desperate to try out Windows Mobile 6.5, it might be difficult to work out which phones are actually using it.
So check out our list below, featuring all the phones bringing WinMo 6.5 to the UK market:
- HTC HD2
Key features: 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen, 5MP camera with flash
Carrier: Likely O2 and T-Mobile
Availability: End of October
- HTC Touch2
Key features: Budget model (price unknown but likely to be low), only 110g
Carrier: Unknown
Availability: October
- HTC Touch Diamond 2 (MDA Vario Compact 2 on T-Mobile)
Key features: TouchFlo interface, Widescreen VGA high resolution screen
Carrier: Orange, O2 and T-Mobile
Availability: Now, and as software upgrade
- HTC Touch Pro2 (MDA Vario V on T-Mobile)
Key features: Full QWERTY keyboard, high power 1500mAh battery
Carrier: Orange
Availability: Now, and as software upgrade