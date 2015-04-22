Huawei uses Tom Hanks' back catalogue for new phone inspiration

It's that time of the week again. You know, the time of the week when a column that was meant to be published on Friday was accidentally missed and arrived on the following Wednesday.

Huawei goes supersized with its new P8 Max

Is that a whopping great big phone in your pocket, or are you just glad to see me? If it's the latter then you really should go to a hospital, genitalia should not be that shape. But I am still flattered. If it's the former, then you're probably using the Huawei P8 Max.

The absolutely huge smartphone was launched this [last] week alongside it's smaller (and by smaller I mean reasonably sized) brother, the Huawei P8. Not many smartphones would make the 6-inch Nexus 6 feel puny, but the P8 Max dwarfs even that, coming with a 6.8-inch full HD display.

Though we might detest the phrase "phablet", it at least does a good job of describing large handsets that bridge the gap between phones and tablets. At almost 7-inches, however, the Huawei P8 Max is pretty much just a straightforward tablet – though one you can make phone calls with.

It's a big 'un

So how big is too big? I've been waddling around with the Nexus 6 jammed into my pocket, and although at first I thought I'd hate the size, I've come to love it – as long as I don't try bending over or sitting down with it jutting out of a denim orifice.

I think I'd still baulk at a phone that I had to carry around in a separate bag, however. Paired up with a decent smartwatch that means I don't have to drag it out so often, and leaving it for when I want to browse the internet could make sense – though why not just get a cheaper tablet in that case?

Sweet trauma

Are you sitting down? We have some news that might shock you: playing a game solidly every day for 6 to 8 weeks isn't the most healthy thing to do. As a sober reminder for us all about the dangers of doing really stupid things, a 29-year-old man from Virginia managed to rupture a tendon in his left thumb from constantly playing Candy Crush.

He needed surgery after experiencing chronic pain – though apparently he was so engrossed in the game that he didn't notice the pain while playing.

Sure, it looks harmless. But it could give you THUMB PAIN

According to the man – who for some mysterious reason didn't want to be named – he wasn't even addicted to the game. Not to pour scorn on this poor young man, but if you play a game so much that you need to go to hospital and have an operation, then you know, you might be a little bit addicted.

Carmack unpacked

Normal reality is rubbish, as this video of Samsung's unveiling of GearVR shows. Reality involves three people standing awkwardly on stage. One 'highlight' is Rachel Riley from Countdown running around confused on stage.

But virtual reality? Virtual reality is much better, as CTO at Oculus John Carmack tries to explain. This video is a great example of how to make a potentially very exciting bit of gear sound extremely boring. Good work!

Apple has admitted that Apple Watch won't be available in stores until June.

LG has designed a bendable smartphone that you can wear on your wrist.

Good news for forgetful people – Google has made it even easier to locate your lost phone.

The health tracking wearable Microsoft Band has launched in the UK.