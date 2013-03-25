Huawei could be readying another powerful Samsung Galaxy S4 rival

The Ascend D2 may be over before it's properly begun

Huawei may be putting the finishing touches to a Samsung Galaxy S4 challenger as details leak on a new high-powered handset.

According to Chinese website mobile163, Huawei is planning another quad-core handset which is set to launch in April.

The report suggests the currently nameless device will pack a 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 4.9-inch full HD display, 2GB of RAM, 13MP camera and a 2,600mAh.

It also claims Huawei will pack all this tech into a body which is just 6.3mm thick, which makes us fear the handset in question could be pretty bezel-heavy to compensate.

If true, it's a slightly puzzling decision from the Chinese firm as it's already announced two quad-core handsets this year, with the 5-inch Ascend D2 breaking cover at CES 2013 and the 4.7-inch Ascend P2 arriving at MWC 2013.

The advantage of Huawei releasing another flagship smartphone is that it will be thrown into the minds of consumers again, and if it's priced cheaper than the Galaxy S4 it may well tempt some away from Samsung's offering.

Via UnwiredView