HTC will have to cut apps for Desire 2.3 update

HTC has published further details on the Desire Android 2.3 update that it's promised, and it looks like a more streamlined platform is coming.

According to its Facebook page, the phone manufacturer has stated that it will be looking to strip out some of the apps to free up space for the install:

"To resolve Desire's memory issue and enable the upgrade to Gingerbread, we will cut select apps from the release.

"Look for status updates starting next week. We apologize for any confusion."

Next week or later?

You could interpret this status update as confirmation the new software will begin seeding next week - or it could simply be that will be when HTC will issue more information about Gingerbread for HTC Desire.

If we take a look at some of the applications up for the chop, it's likely the first to go will be HTC's own stuff, like Footprints and Stocks - and we'd think the PDF reader might go too given the fact Adobe's system is free from the Android Market.

It's been a rocky road for HTC with the Desire 2.3 update, so we hope this goes smoothly and users get the new software sooner rather than later.