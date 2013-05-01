HTC M4 render claims to show HTC One mini, seems pretty dubious

An image claiming to show a handset going by the code name HTC M4 has popped up online, but after a little bit of digging we're not convinced.

The picture popped up on PhoneArena apparently showing the M4 handset - thought to be a cut down version of the flagship HTC One with almost identical looks.

According to the leak, which comes via perennial tech warbler @evleaks, the HTC M4 will sport a 4.3-inch 720p display, dual-core processor, 16GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, 1700mAh battery and come running Android Jelly Bean 4.2.

The plot thickens

While it's not hard to believe that HTC could be working on a One Mini in light of the success of the Galaxy S3 mini and assumed Galaxy S4 mini which will probably grace us in the next few months, we're sceptical about this particular leak.

Having contacted PhoneArena about the image TechRadar was told "It's made by an artist, based on a leaked photo" - a photo which the site was unable to provide.

That said @evleaks has a strong track record when it comes to rumours, and PhoneArena is a well-established site, which does give the article additional credibility.