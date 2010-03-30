HTC Desire offered early on Vodafone and Orange

The HTC Desire - available now from The Carphone Warehouse

The HTC Desire is now available from more networks than just T-Mobile, with the Carphone Warehouse expanding the line-up.

Vodafone and Orange are both likely to launch the Desire via their shops in the near future, but TCW will be stocking it from today.

The phone will be available from £30 per month with a free phone (for a two year deal) and you can also pick it up for £399 on pay as you go.

Still not cheapest

This means that the deals are in line with those offered from T-Mobile thus far, although Virgin's offering is still slightly cheaper (providing you're an existing customer to Virgin Media).

However, looking at the deals on offer, a number aren't available with bundled internet - something you surely need to get the full benefit of Android.

And even of those with mobile internet deals, only T-Mobile is unlimited, with Vodafone offering a paltry 500MB limit.

Still, you can head on over to The Carphone Warehouse landing page if you're on Vodafone or Orange - that's if you can't wait until the weekend for the latter.