HTC Desire 626 stakes claim of the middle lane

When rumors of the HTC Desire 626 began popping up in January, most sources speculated that it might be revealed during MWC 2015.

Turns out HTC had a different plan, though, as the Taiwanese company today made the Desire 626 official, reports Desire 626.

Just as the original reports said, the HTC Desire 626 is a true middle-of-the-road handset, like HTC's equivalent to the iPhone 5C.

Two sides

In fact, the phone's back bears no small resemblance to the iPhone 6's clean, minimal look, while the front's dual speaker grills - while not exactly similar to the BoomSound apertures found on other HTC devices - make it look somewhat like HTC's flagship HTC One line.

The Desire 626 has a 5-inch 1280x720 display, a 64-bit Snapdragon 410 chip, 1GB of memory, 13- and 5-megapixel cameras, 16GB of storage, LTE support, and a 2,000mAh battery.

There's apparently also a Mediatek octacore version that will be sold only in China.

It's unclear whether the Desire 626 will launch in the US or elsewhere, but in Taiwan it costs the equivalent of $190 (about £125, AU$240).