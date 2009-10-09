Group Test: Windows Mobile 6.5 review

Microsoft has recently released the new Windows Mobile 6.5, and T3 has exclusively tested all the leading launch phones.

You might have heard about the recent Samsung Omnia 2, but what about the forthcoming Xperia X2 from Sony Ericsson or the re-booted Toshiba TG01?

Microsoft is tipping Windows Mobile 6.5 to push it into the consumer mobile phone psyche, but will it have the hardware to compete?

T3 has given four phones the run down, with the HTC Touch Pro 2 thrown in for good measure, so if you want to see the winner, head on over to T3's dedicated page to find out.