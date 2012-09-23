Google-owned Motorola mocks Apple Maps app in new ad

Google has used its Motorola smartphone brand to poke fun at the ongoing Apple Maps debacle.

A new advertisement for the Motorola Droid Razr M depicts the smartphone next to the iPhone 5. The Android device shows Google Maps while the Apple smartphone features the new Maps app on screen.

While the Razr M displays a detailed satellite image of 315 E 15th Street in downtown Manhattan in Google Maps, the iPhone 5 with Maps shows the same street, appearing as an almost barren stretch of road.

The ad's caption reads: "The real world that's fit for your hands," while the wording underneath the iPhone 5, simply reads "#iLost'

Overshadowed

The Motorola Mobility Twitter account posted the posted the ad late on Friday, while the Maps mess was busy overshadowing iPhone 5 launch day. Moto has continued to push the #iLost hashtag in tweets since.

Google, of course, will probably be feeling pretty smug right now; like a jilted lover who's just seen their ex arm-in-arm with a dramatically less desirable new partner.

Google Maps was shelved by Apple for a homegrown solution for iOS 6. Apple has pleaded for patience as as it seeks to improve the new tech with the addition of user data.