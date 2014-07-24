Google Maps is about to make it easier than ever to explore

Google Maps is already pretty good for getting a sense of what's nearby but it's about to get even better with the addition of a new Explore button.

The button should start rolling out to the Android and iOS Google Maps apps this week and you just tap on it to see what places and activities are nearby.

It's aware of the time and weather too, so for example it won't show you a club in the morning or a park when it's about to rain and you can tell it just how nearby you want the things it shows to be.

It can also be used when looking at locations other than the one you're in, so you can plan ahead and once you actually arrive somewhere you can get additional information about it, for example train times when you're at a station or restaurant reviews when you're looking for somewhere to eat.

Plus it can learn about you over time and provide more relevant information as you confirm the places that you visit, all of which should make Google's already impressive maps app that little bit better.