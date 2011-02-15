Gingerbread and Honeycomb to combine for next-gen Android

Google's Eric Schmidt has lifted the lid slightly on the next version of Android, stating that it will be a combination of the current offerings.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress, Schmidt said that the company was working to improve the problem of fragmentation in the industry, and hoped future releases would help mitigate the problem:

"As we know, Gingerbread is for mobiles, and Honeycomb, which we previewed today, is for tablets.

"So the next version will begin with an 'I' and be named after a dessert, and it will combine the capabilities of the two.

6 month cycle

"We're working on the basis of a current 6 month cycle roughly for each new release."

Schmidt also addressed the issue of fragmentation in the Google market, stating that they didn't want vendors to be forced to 'lock step', highlighting the power of the app market as a reason.

"No operator wants to miss out on the Andoid market, so that why we have an anti-fragmentation clause [to adhere to basic specs so applications work].

"We're currently releasing Gingerbread over the next month or two which vendors are upgrading to, and that should address fragmentation concerns."