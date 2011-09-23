Galaxy S2 dominates most desired current phone poll

The Samsung Galaxy S2 appears to have overtaken the iPhone 4 as the most desirable phone on the market, with TechRadar readers voting overwhelmingly for the Android handset.

Responding to a question about what phone readers would replace their current mobile with, the S2 and iPhone 4 were clear leaders - picking up 70 per cent of 5,391 votes between them.

But it was the Galaxy S2 that topped the poll with a massive 47 per cent of the vote, miles ahead of Apple's handset on 23 per cent.

iPhone 5

Of course, when the iPhone 5 is formally unveiled in the next couple of weeks, we'd expect the phone weather vane to spin quickly back towards the Apple camp.

Third place on 11 per cent was the HTC Sensation, with Sony Ericsson's recent mini-renaissance illustrated by equal fourth place and four per cent for its Xperia Arc.

That's level with BlackBerry's Bold 9900, and ahead of both the Google Nexus S and the HTC Desire S.

Poll results:

Samsung Galaxy S2 47%

Apple iPhone 4 23%

HTC Sensation 11%

SE Xperia Arc 4%

BlackBerry Bold 9900 4%

HTC Desire S 2%

Google Nexus S 2%

BlackBerry Torch 9810 1%

LG Optimus 7 1%

Motorola Atrix 1%