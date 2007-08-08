Frank Lampard gets own TV channel

Chelsea star Frank Lampard is to become the first footballer to have a TV channel dedicated to his exploits.

Orange UK is launching the Frank Lampard channel - Frank TV - at a London press conference this afternoon. The Frank TV channel will run on the Orange mobile TV platform. It'll include behind the scenes footage shot at games, video diaries and exclusive interviews with the England midfielder.

Frank TV will not be following Frank Lampard around 24/7, however. The channel will be offering looped programming from recordings made over the last couple of seasons. It'll be available to Orange users who sign up to their 3G mobile TV package.

