EE's iPhone customers can now Wi-Fi call thanks to iOS 8.3

Apple surprised us yesterday by rolling out a cheeky iOS update to its iPhone fleet, and there's an added bonus for anyone who's picked up theirs from EE.

The iOS 8.3 update brings in a range of new features including a heap of new emoji, but another big talking point is the enabling of Wi-Fi calling - allowing you to make and receive phone calls and texts from the stock phone and messages apps via a Wi-Fi network.

That's perfect if you find yourself short on mobile coverage, but in the company of Wi-Fi - ensuring you'll never miss a call or be out the loop with your mates.

No love for iPhone 5

Not all iPhones will benefit from Wi-Fi calling however, as you'll need to own an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 5S or 5C - and for now at least you'll have to have bought it from EE on a pay monthly deal.

Once you've updated your iPhone to iOS 8.3 go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and switch 'Allow Wi-Fi Calls' to yes to enable the feature.

The four iPhones join the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and Microsoft Lumia 640 in EE's Wi-Fi calling line up, and we expect this range to grow over the coming months.