Vodafone to get iPhone in UK?

The Apple iPhone could appear exclusively on Vodafone when it launches in the UK later this year. The Cupertino company is said to be looking for a pan-European partner for the iPhone, with Vodafone the clear front runner, according to a Guardian report.

The article also says that Google is looking for European partners for its G-Phone mobile search software.

Apple's iPhone was launched in January at the Macworld expo in San Francisco. The phone uses a revolutionary 'multi-touch' touchscreen interface and includes iPod style audio and video playback. It runs under a cutdown version of the Mac OS X operating system and is said to be powered by three ARM processors.