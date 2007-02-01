Cisco gives Apple more time over iPhone name

In a brief statement issued today, Cisco says that its given Apple more time to respond to the lawsuit Cisco has bought over Apple's alleged infringement of the iPhone trademark.

The statement goes on to say that this will: "allow for discussions between the companies with the aim of reaching agreement on trademark rights and interoperability."

In other words, the two are going to try to reach a deal - either for Apple to share the iPhone name with Cisco, or possibly to buy the trademark outright.