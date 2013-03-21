Cinemagraph rolls onto Lumias rocking Windows Phone 7

Nokia's Cinemagraph and Camera Extras are now available for Nokia Lumia users rocking a Windows Phone 7 handset, bringing a bunch of new features including Action Shot, Panorama and Burst Mode.

Windows Phone 8 Lumia users already have access to these add-ons, but it's nice that a thought is being spared for those still rocking the 7.

Nokia Lumia 510, 610, 710, 800 and 900 owners can go grab the Camera Extras on the Windows Phone Store right now. However, while most of you can also pick up Cinemagraph while you're there, 610 and 510 will have to wait another few weeks for that one. Sorry guys!

