Sat-nav first in Korean mobile phone

Mobile phones with satellite navigation using GPS are reasonably common now, so the next development we're likely to see in the West could be something similar to the traffic-information system that's in Samsung's new handset.

The 555,000 Won (£300) SPH-B5800 uses the Transport Protocol Experts Group (TPEG) system that is included in Korea's terrestrial digital broadcasts alongside TV and radio signals to provide data on real-time traffic conditions.

That information is combined by the phone with GPS location data to give the maximum possible information on driving conditions and to plan routes. The phone also includes a 2-megapixel camera and a Korean-English dictionary.

Other trials of the TPEG system include one being run in the UK by the BBC to offer online information on traffic conditions. J Mark Lytle