Nokia N95 8GB coming soon to a store near you

The 8GB version of the high-end Nokia N95 handset will be hitting stores very soon - it starts shipping today.

The 8GB Nokia N95 is the big brother of the 4GB Nokia N95 multimedia handset. It features the same specs as its predecessor, including a 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, built-in Assisted-GPS with maps for some 150 countries, WLAN, HSDPA and an innovative two-way slide.

Spider-Man 3

Battery life has been improved, Nokia said, and as its name suggests memory is beefed up to 8GB - enough to hold up to 20 hours of video, or 6,000 tracks. There's also a bright 2.8-inch (240 x 320) QVGA display for watching video or surfing the internet.

Nokia has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) to offer a Nokia N95 8GB pre-loaded with Spider-Man 3, it said. The handset also includes a unique Spider-Man 3 message and ringtone, wallpaper and screen saver especially crafted for the new device. Spider-Man 3 games and additional video clips will also be available via the Download! catalogue in selected countries.

The Nokia N95 8GB model is priced at £499 SIM-free www.nokia.co.uk/shop. It available exclusively on contract with Vodafone until after Christmas.