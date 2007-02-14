Vodafone, Orange confirm UK BlackBerry 8800

Vodafone and Orange both announced yesterday that they will be adding the new BlackBerry 8800 Smartphone - unveiled at 3GSM 2007 in Barcelona - to their business device ranges in the UK.

The BlackBerry 8800 offers a full Qwerty keyboard, integrated GPS Sat Nav functionality, plus the regular selection of BlackBerry messaging and business productivity tools and applications.

Vodafone is offering the device to corporate customers as part of its 'BlackBerry on Vodafone' range, while Orange has lined it up for both its enterprise customers and individual and small bsuiness users on its BlackBerry Internet Service.

Kyle Whitehill, director of Vodafone UK's Enterprise Business Unit, told us: "The BlackBerry8800, with its slim design and full QWERTY keyboard will be an absolute must for many of our corporate users."

"The BlackBerry solution is a trusted approach to email and information on the move for all our business customers, " added Neil Laidler, Vice President, Orange Business Services UK.

"By combining the new BlackBerry 8800 with the BlackBerry Internet Service, we are also providing further support to smaller businesses and individuals who desire a level of service without the need to manage back-end IT systems."