HTC free upgrade adds Sat Nav

Owners of HTC P3600 Windows Mobile smartphones can now use GPS satellite navigation hardware built into the device, following the release of a software upgrade by HTC.

Windows Mobile device specialist HTC is providing a free operating system download for its HTC P3600 Pocket PC, which adds Sat Nav capability and other software enhancements to the 3G/HSDPA-enabled handset.

The upgrade, available for existing owners at www.europe.htc.com , enables the GPS receiver that's built inside the P3600 but which until now hasn't had software support. In addition, the download comes with free city-map trial software for TomTom 's Navigator 6 Sat Nav package.

Among other features the new OS refresh adds to the P3600 are improvements to the onboard browser, Bluetooth improvements, new data network icons to differentiate between GPRS, EDGE, 3G and HSDPA connections, and the addition of a streaming player.

The HTC P3600 debuted in the UK in September 2006. New models will come with the OS upgrade already implemented.