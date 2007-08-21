Toshiba world first with 32GB SDHC card

Toshiba has announced the world's first 32GB SDHC memory card, plus 16GB SDHC and 8GB MicroSDHC memory cards

Gadget users will be able to store a whole lot more on memory cards with the launch by Toshiba of the world's first 32GB SD High Capacity memory card.

Toshiba announced today the ground-breaking 32GB SDHC memory card alongside two other new memory cards, a 16GB SDHC card and an 8GB MicroSDHC card.

The cards meet the Class 4 specification. They're designed for high performance functionality with advanced mobile phones and other consumer gadgets supporting SDHC. The high capacity 8GB MicroSDHC card will effectively give mobile phones the storage capacity of a top-end iPhone by simply slotting in a fingernail-sized card.

Toshiba is releasing the 16GB SDHC memory worldwide from October, and the 32GB SDHC card and 8GB MicroSDHC Card will go on sale worldwide from January 2008. UK prices have yet to be confirmed, although the Japanese on-sale price of the 16GB SDHC card is initially expected to be around 40,000 Yen (£175) and the 32GB SDHC card 80,000 Yen (£350).