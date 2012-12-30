BlackBerry N-Series BB10 handset leaked again?

It won't be officially revealed the end of January, but it looks like RIM's new Bold-alike smartphone has made another unsanctioned appearance.

The N4BB site has come across some new, clearer photos of the QWERTY-toting N-Series device, offering a vast improvement on the blurry images that surfaced a couple of weeks back.

The leaked snaps offer a much better look at the physical keyboard and showcases how the rows of BB10 app icons fit with the screen proportions.

The N-Series (or the X10 as it may eventually be known) will be running the long-delayed BlackBerry 10 operating system when it is finally revealed at a launch event on January 30.

BB10 lift off

At the event, RIM is scheduled to offer an in-depth look at the completed BB10 OS, which was first announced well over a year ago.

At the event, the company is likely to unveil two handsets; the N-Series device mentioned above and a heavily-leaked all-touchscreen L-Series device.

Will RIM have any surprises in store come January 30? TechRadar will be covering the event as it happens, so stay tuned.

Via N4BB