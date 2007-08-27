Bluetooth headphones looking good on cheap

Cordless headphones are usually ugly, bulky affairs, especially those at the cheaper end of the market, which is why it's a pleasure to see a lightweight pair arrive from Sony Japan.

The ¥10,000 (£43) DR-BT22 cans rely on Bluetooth to cut the cord and are also foldable for easy stowing in a bag or briefcase. They're compatible with the various Bluetooth protocols for speaking to different devices - including A2DP, AVRCP, HFP and HSP - and will be available from 10 September.

Light and long-lasting

Weight is a very reasonable 78g and the built-in lithium-ion battery manages 11 hours of music playback or 100 hours of standby before needing to hit the mains again, which is more than acceptable.

At the same time, Sony has also knocked out a pair of earbud-type mobile phone earphones that weigh just 3g. At ¥3,000 (£13), the DR-EX32SF buds come in either black or white and include a microphone on the cable with a switch for accepting or rejecting calls. Both headphones should hit the UK market before the end of the year.