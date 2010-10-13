Apple patents anti-sexting application for mobiles

Apple has patented an anti-sexting application for mobile phones, for those parents concerned about the texts their kids are receiving (and, in some cases, sending).

The US Patent and Trademark Office approved the following Apple patent this month, originally filed back in 2008, which prevents users sending or receiving 'objectionable' SMSes on their mobile.

Communication control

The application is referred to in the patent as a "Text-based communication control for personal communication device."

The patent outlines that there is currently, "No way to monitor and control text communications to make them user appropriate. For example, users such as children may send or receive messages (intentionally or not) with parentally objectionable language."

The Apple patent continues: "In one embodiment, the control application includes a parental control application. The parental control application evaluates whether or not the communication contains approved text based on, for example, objective ratings criteria or a user's age or grade level, and, if unauthorized, prevents such text from being included in the text-based communication.

"If the control contains unauthorized text, the control application may alert the user, the administrator or other designated individuals of the presence of such text. The control application may require the user to replace the unauthorized text or may automatically delete the text or the entire communication."

Lesson to be taken away from this? Watch out kids, your mum will soon know when you are sending naughty texts (so you'd better think of some clever words to use instead of the naughty ones!).

Via TechCrunch